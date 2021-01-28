Advertisement

Together We Achieve looking for volunteers to help pack, distribute meals

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids organizations is looking for volunteers to help get food to people in need.

Together We Achieve, an organization developed out of the Iowa Derecho Resource Center, wants to distribute 12,000 meals by the end of the year. And it’s starting this weekend with its first 1,000. The organization plans to have food distributions once a month.

The organization is looking for people to help build boxes Friday, January 29; fill boxes on Saturday, January 30 and then they need help getting those meals into vehicles during the food drive on Sunday, January 31. The organization is looking for 10 volunteers on Friday, 30 for Saturday and 12 for Sunday.

Sunday’s drive-thru distribution event will be at Hawkeye Downs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Through a partnership with HACAP, the organization was able to get 30,000 pounds of food. Participants will receive a food box with a variety of non-perishable food items as well as some meat and other perishable items. Registration isn’t necessary and this is a first come, first serve event.

Anyone who would like to help can visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4CAAA729A6FEC52-together.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $12 gift turned into a more than $3,000 dollar blessing for one local Hy-Vee employee.
The $12 impact: Cedar Rapids man pays it forward following heartfelt gesture
In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI locates woman linked to child sexual exploitation case
Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm

Latest News

Washington County holding mass vaccination clinic for seniors
Washington County holding mass vaccination clinic for seniors
Washington County holding mass vaccination clinic for seniors
Washington County holding mass vaccination clinic for seniors
COVID-19 raises youth violence concerns
COVID-19 raises youth violence concerns
The Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines, photographed on Tuesday, June 10, 2014. (Liz...
Iowa legislature passes bill requiring schools to offer 100% in-person learning option
Dubuque Schools superintendent Stan Rheingans said Iowa public schools have been under funded...
Dubuque Community School District expresses disapproval of Iowa school voucher program