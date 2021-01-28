Together We Achieve looking for volunteers to help pack, distribute meals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids organizations is looking for volunteers to help get food to people in need.

Together We Achieve, an organization developed out of the Iowa Derecho Resource Center, wants to distribute 12,000 meals by the end of the year. And it’s starting this weekend with its first 1,000. The organization plans to have food distributions once a month.

The organization is looking for people to help build boxes Friday, January 29; fill boxes on Saturday, January 30 and then they need help getting those meals into vehicles during the food drive on Sunday, January 31. The organization is looking for 10 volunteers on Friday, 30 for Saturday and 12 for Sunday.

Sunday’s drive-thru distribution event will be at Hawkeye Downs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Through a partnership with HACAP, the organization was able to get 30,000 pounds of food. Participants will receive a food box with a variety of non-perishable food items as well as some meat and other perishable items. Registration isn’t necessary and this is a first come, first serve event.

Anyone who would like to help can visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4CAAA729A6FEC52-together.

