Three Iowa National Guard members quarantining in D.C. after reporting COVID-19 symptoms

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa National Guard said three members are quarantining in Washington D.C. after reporting COVID-19 symptoms.

There is no documentation showing they have been tested for the virus.

The Iowa National Guard said the members will stay in D.C. out of an abundance of caution and will return after their quarantine.

Iowa deployed 250 soldiers and airmen to the U.S. Capitol after officials called for extra support for President Joe Biden’s inauguration following the attack on the capitol on January 6.

