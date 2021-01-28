Sundance Film Festival begins at screening at FilmScene
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Sundance Film Festival started screening films at FilmScene in Iowa City on Thursday.
Because of COVID-19, the film festival needed to spread out this year, with the Iowa City independent theater serving as one screening outlet. FilmScene is one of nearly 30 venues hosting the festival.
A limited number of screenings will take place starting on Thursday until Monday, February 1st.
Usually the theaters at the Chauncey in Iowa City can seat more than 100 movie-goers, but they are only allowing groups of around 15.
Click here for screening times, film info and further details.
