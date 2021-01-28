Sundance Film Festival begins at screening at FilmScene

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Sundance Film Festival started screening films at FilmScene in Iowa City on Thursday.

Because of COVID-19, the film festival needed to spread out this year, with the Iowa City independent theater serving as one screening outlet. FilmScene is one of nearly 30 venues hosting the festival.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is less than a week away! We'll be hosting conversations with filmmakers all festival... Posted by FilmScene on Sunday, January 24, 2021

A limited number of screenings will take place starting on Thursday until Monday, February 1st.

Going Beyond Film with Sundance Film Festival - check out FilmCastPodScene tonight at 6pm where we're chatting with filmmakers Peter Nicks (Homeroom) and Karen Cinorre (Mayday)! icfilmscene.org/sundance Posted by FilmScene on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Usually the theaters at the Chauncey in Iowa City can seat more than 100 movie-goers, but they are only allowing groups of around 15.

Click here for screening times, film info and further details.

