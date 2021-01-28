Some worry about the height of snow mounds with potential storm in the forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow mounds in Cedar Rapids keep growing with each snowfall until they melt away, but the potential for another run of winter weather this weekend has some worried they might get too high to see over.

“You have to poke the front end of your car out so you can see past, and then you almost get hit by a car, or you almost hit a car,” said Jennifer Kessler of Cedar Rapids.

Kessler is no stranger to Iowa winters. She has lived in Cedar Rapids for 18-years. She believes the city needs to do something about the height of some of the snow mounds.

“They’re everywhere, and they are annoying,” she said. “I’ve almost hit cars before just because you can’t see around them.”

Those with the city say they have crews that push the snow back on the curb when more snow is expected. They also have crews that remove piles when they feel they are too tall.

“If I can’t see at all, I’m sure other people can’t see around them,” she said. “It’s dangerous with the snow and weather.”

Others say there more concerned with the roads being cleared than snowbanks getting too tall.

“I’m more concerned with how snowy the actual roads are,” said Matt Roche of Chicago.

As Kessler and Roche prepare for the next potential storm, the question is how much snow we will see.

“It’s hard to drive in Cedar Rapids during the winter,” said Kessler.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.