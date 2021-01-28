Advertisement

Second virus case confirmed at Iowa Capitol amid mask debate

Labor unions representing state workers have filed a complaint with the state OSHA, arguing the...
Labor unions representing state workers have filed a complaint with the state OSHA, arguing the lack of a mask mandate at the Iowa Capitol threatens the safety of everyone who enters the building.(KCRG-TV9)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -A announcement of a second positive case of coronavirus at the Iowa Capitol on Thursday again raised the issue of safety in the building.

Iowa House Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson says a person associated with the House tested positive on Wednesday. It is the second positive coronavirus test in the building since lawmakers convened more than two weeks ago.

Democrats have complained daily that Republican leaders refuse to initiate a mask mandate in the building.

House Speaker Pat Grassley says leaders have done what is needed to ensure a safe work environment.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $12 gift turned into a more than $3,000 dollar blessing for one local Hy-Vee employee.
The $12 impact: Cedar Rapids man pays it forward following heartfelt gesture
In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI locates woman linked to child sexual exploitation case
Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm

Latest News

Washington County holding mass vaccination clinic for seniors
Washington County holding mass vaccination clinic for seniors
Washington County holding mass vaccination clinic for seniors
Washington County holding mass vaccination clinic for seniors
COVID-19 raises youth violence concerns
COVID-19 raises youth violence concerns
The Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines, photographed on Tuesday, June 10, 2014. (Liz...
Iowa legislature passes bill requiring schools to offer 100% in-person learning option
Dubuque Schools superintendent Stan Rheingans said Iowa public schools have been under funded...
Dubuque Community School District expresses disapproval of Iowa school voucher program