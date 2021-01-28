Advertisement

Repairs coming to Veterans Memorial Stadium

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been five months since the derecho left widespread destruction in Cedar Rapids, including damage to Veterans Memorial Stadium. Repairs to the stadium will finally happen soon after bids opened on Wednesday. Then on Friday, the city council is expected to approve those projects.

“Now we know there’s a timeframe,” said Kernels General Manager Scott Wilson. “Unfortunately, up until this point, getting everything lined up, the specs and the bid documents, there was still so many unknowns.”

The Kernels have three projects. The first is general repairs that include the offices, conference rooms, the concourse and some of the seating. The other two projects are replacing all the light poles, one was blown over during the derecho, and also replacing the ribbon board. The Kernels are also looking at using LED lighting as a replacement opportunity.

“The lighting bid, when we had the pre-bid meeting, there were just one or two bidders that show up for those,” Wilson said. “It’s really a unique project. Sports lighting is not everybody’s forte.”

The Kernels are still waiting on a start date to the 2021 season, but these repairs put them one step closer to having baseball again really soon.

“Once those projects are completed and we get to see green grass again under all the snow, we’re going to be ready to go,” Wilson said.

