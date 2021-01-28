North Liberty woman charged with child endangerment after being found unresponsive

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A North Liberty woman has been arrested after police found her unresponsive while she was taking care of two children.

In a criminal complaint, officials said police conducted a welfare check at a residence located in the 1000 block of W Cherry Street after 40-year-old Sally Morris, of North Liberty, was reported as unresponsive.

At the residence, officers found drug paraphernalia and a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine sitting out in plain view. Officials said these items were out in the room in proximity to two children being cared for by Morris.

The children are ages 4 and 5.

Morris has been charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

