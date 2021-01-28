Iowa reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 32 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 1,264 more cases in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 316,434 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 4,532 people in Iowa have died with the virus.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,131 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 401 of the reported deaths.

A total of 279,684 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 391 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 52 people having been admitted to the hospital over the last 24 hours. There are 80 patients in the ICU and 32 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 4,179 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,459,921 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 30.2 percent.

An Iowa Department of Public Health report from Thursday said 209,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa.

Gov. Reynolds said the federal government plans to increase the allocation of vaccines to states by 6,300 doses for the next three weeks. This comes as Iowa prepares to begin Phase 1B of its vaccination plan.

