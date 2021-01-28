Advertisement

Iowa leaders discuss pandemic challenges for kids during Sesame Street initiative

By Taylor Holt
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Social emotional learning has become a challenge for kids during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Iowa leaders, including those with the Iowa Alliance for Healthy Kids, held a virtual Town Hall focused on its importance.

The event was part of the Sesame Street in Communities initiative supporting families across Iowa. Leaders talked about the impact the pandemic has had on families and how providers across Iowa are supporting children’s social-emotional development.

Rochelle Haynes, Vice President for U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, said the social emotional learning is needed now more than ever with the disruption of schools and routines.

“We’re finding families are reaching out to us now more than ever,” said Haynes. “Our resources are in demand because they want a sense of stability and skills and tips and tools on how do i navigate this time, how do i explain to my child and what sesame has been able to with our work through caring through each other is related to the pandemic - how do you have this conversation with kids, how do you create healthy tips”

Haynes said it’s important to give kids a sense of connection and make sure they feel like their loved ones are still here.

Several representatives said on Wednesday that they are working with their organizations to adjust their resources to still give that to families.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
A $12 gift turned into a more than $3,000 dollar blessing for one local Hy-Vee employee.
The $12 impact: Cedar Rapids man pays it forward following heartfelt gesture
Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
Five Finger Death Punch coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI asking for help identifying woman linked to child sexual exploitation case

Latest News

In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Cascade Police are asking for help with a scam...
Dubuque County law enforcement asking for help with scam investigation
The Des Moines man facing charges for the Capitol riot is no longer listed as an inmate in the...
Doug Jensen no longer listed as Polk County inmate
The Iowa National Guard said three members are quarantining in Washington D.C. after reporting...
Three Iowa National Guard members quarantining in D.C. after reporting COVID-19 symptoms
The Iowa National Guard said three members are quarantining in Washington D.C. after reporting...
Three Iowa National Guard members in quarantine in Washington DC