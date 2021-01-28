Iowa leaders discuss pandemic challenges for kids during Sesame Street initiative

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Social emotional learning has become a challenge for kids during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Iowa leaders, including those with the Iowa Alliance for Healthy Kids, held a virtual Town Hall focused on its importance.

The event was part of the Sesame Street in Communities initiative supporting families across Iowa. Leaders talked about the impact the pandemic has had on families and how providers across Iowa are supporting children’s social-emotional development.

Rochelle Haynes, Vice President for U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, said the social emotional learning is needed now more than ever with the disruption of schools and routines.

“We’re finding families are reaching out to us now more than ever,” said Haynes. “Our resources are in demand because they want a sense of stability and skills and tips and tools on how do i navigate this time, how do i explain to my child and what sesame has been able to with our work through caring through each other is related to the pandemic - how do you have this conversation with kids, how do you create healthy tips”

Haynes said it’s important to give kids a sense of connection and make sure they feel like their loved ones are still here.

Several representatives said on Wednesday that they are working with their organizations to adjust their resources to still give that to families.

