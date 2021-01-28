Iowa House passes resolution to end abortion rights

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa House passed a joint resolution on Wednesday night proposing an amendment to the State Constitution that would essentially end Iowans’ right to an abortion and prevent any public funding for them.

“House Joint Resolution 5″ passed 55 to 44.

The amendment would specify in the State Constitution “to defend and protect unborn children, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution does not recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.”

The amendment now heads to a Senate subcommittee, which is expected to take it up next week.

In order for the Iowa Constitution to be amended, the bill must be passed through the legislature twice and be approved by Iowa voters in an election.

