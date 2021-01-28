Advertisement

Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute

In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after they made a comment about her not wearing a mask in the store.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman has been arrested after assaulting two people at a store over wearing a face mask on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at the Walgreens at 102 2nd Street in Coralville at around 8:30 p.m.

In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after they made a comment about her not wearing a mask in the store.

Officials said the three people became “entangled” and fell to the ground. Chinchilla then pulled out a handful of one of the victim’s hair and scratched their nose. She bit the other victim, breaking skin through the victim’s shirt.

The victims and a store clerk identified Chinchilla to authorities after seeing her driver’s license photo. Chinchilla reportedly also told the store clerk her name.

Chinchilla has been charged with two counts of Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
A $12 gift turned into a more than $3,000 dollar blessing for one local Hy-Vee employee.
The $12 impact: Cedar Rapids man pays it forward following heartfelt gesture
Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
Five Finger Death Punch coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI asking for help identifying woman linked to child sexual exploitation case

Latest News

The Des Moines man facing charges for the Capitol riot is no longer listed as an inmate in the...
Doug Jensen no longer listed as Polk County inmate
The Iowa National Guard said three members are quarantining in Washington D.C. after reporting...
Three Iowa National Guard members quarantining in D.C. after reporting COVID-19 symptoms
The Iowa National Guard said three members are quarantining in Washington D.C. after reporting...
Three Iowa National Guard members in quarantine in Washington DC
Dubuque County preparing to begin Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations