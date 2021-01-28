Advertisement

Initial unemployment claims decrease in Iowa, continuing unemployment claims increase

Iowa Workforce Development reports a total of 7,645 initial unemployment claims were filed last week in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reported a total of 5,510 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between January 17 and January 23. That’s a decrease of 870 from the previous reporting period’s adjusted numbers.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims increased last week to a total of 47,154. That’s 1,140 more than the number reported the previous week.

Most of the unemployment claims came from the construction and manufacturing industries, as well as from those who are self-employed or independent contractors.

IWD said construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing typically see increased unemployment claims from November through February due to seasonal layoffs.

Last week, nearly 64.6 percent of claimants in Iowa indicated to IWD that their unemployment claims were not COVID-19 related.

For more information on this week’s data, click here.

