In-home caregiving job opportunities increase amid pandemic

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While other industries are struggling due to the pandemic, opportunities for in-home caregiving jobs are increasing.

Home Instead Senior Care said they’re looking to fill more than 60 permanent positions in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo, and Iowa City.

“The demand for home care has grown exponentially over the last several years—and it continues to grow as more seniors isolate because of the pandemic,” Karen Huber, owner of the Cedar Rapids Home Instead office, said in a news release. “Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed. Our professional caregivers can serve as an extension of the healthcare system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable seniors safe and healthy at home.”

Caregivers help seniors with simple tasks like personal care, meal preparation and running errands, so they can stay in their homes.

To learn more about how to apply for the jobs go HomeInstead.com/careers or call 888-331-1023.

