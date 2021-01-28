Frontier Co-op provides virtual learning help for employees’ kids during work day

Norway, Iowa (KCRG) - Throughout the pandemic, schools have shifted back and forth from in-person to online learning, making it hard for parents to plan ahead.

One business in Norway is making sure parents have a solution for when their kids can’t go into school when COVID-19 cases rise.

At Frontier Co-op, they’ve created a Virtual Learning Center. They say it helps parents plan when school schedules can be shifted at any second.

Parents can drop their child off at the center before the work day starts, then a staff member helps them learn virtually and do activities throughout the day.

The vice president of human resources at Frontier Co-op said in the distribution and manufacturing industry, working from home can be difficult. She says the virtual learning center ensures employees’ children do not have disrupted learning while parents must work in-person.

“We have employees that don’t have the benefit of being able to work from home and having their kids there, as well on virtual learning days, and they have to come in here in order to make a paycheck. So this is an option for them to be able to still get that and work while their kids are still going to school and getting a good education,” said Megan Schulte, the Vice President of Human Resources at Frontier Co-op.

She says the learning center takes a lot of anxiety away from the parents, knowing they have a plan in place when school is virtual.

At this time, Schulte said most of the students using the center range from kindergarten to sixth grade, and get snacks and a lunch. She said due to social distancing, the center only allows for 30 students at a time.

Heather Petroff, a distributor sales associate at the co-op and a mother of two, says it would be near impossible for her to work from home and help with her child’s virtual learning at the same time. One is in daycare at the co-op, and the other is in pre-kindergarten at Atkins Elementary School.

She says there’s just no way she could have worked and helped her 5-year-old son with online school, so she’s thankful the Virtual Learning Center is available.

Now, when school is virtual, she drops her son off at the center before work. She calls the Virtual Learning Center offered by Frontier Co-op priceless.

“I could just bring him there right away in the morning and kind of send the teachers, daycare workers a lesson plan for the day and they made sure they logged on an got all their work done during the day. I didn’t even have to worry about it at night, it was just all done and he was safe,” said Petroff.

Petroff said for $2.50 an hour, the cost of knowing her child is safe and learning while she is at work is priceless.

