Family of Cedar Rapids shooting victim still searching for justice one year later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Thursday marks one year since a shooting killed Jose Eduardo Millan-Ramirez in Cedar Rapids. It happened outside of an apartment complex at 634 Ashton Place NE, near C Avenue and Boyson Road Northeast.

Loved ones are holding a vigil there tomorrow night at 6:30, pleading for an arrest. It will be open to the public.

Kenzi Crilly sees Jose Eduardo Millan-Ramirez, whenever she looks at their 3-year-old son. “A lot. In his face,” she said. “He’s definitely his dad’s twin.”

She says he asks about his father a lot. He’s too young to understand that he’s not coming home. “Nobody tells you how to like deal with that,” she said. “Or how you’re gonna talk to him about it, or what’s supposed to happen.”

The vigil will be the first time Millan-Ramirez’s brother Christopher Millan-Ramirez will return to the scene his brother was killed. “To just be there,” he said. “And be feet away from where my brother was killed.”

He was with him the night of the shooting, holding him in his arms while calling for help. “I can’t sleep,” he said. “It lives with me, it’s who I’ve become.”

Crilly fights back tears thinking about Millan-Ramirez. She’s taking it one day at a time and hoping for justice, while staying strong for their son.

“He was definitely trying to do better and get his life together and be successful for his son,” she said.”… He was definitely robbed of his life.”

Police say it’s still an active investigation. Anyone with tips about the case is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or can submit a tip anonymously through Linn County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-CS-CRIME.

