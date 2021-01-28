Advertisement

Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer receives $10,000 grant

EFY Race Director Jeff Decker speaks at the check presentation at West Side Transport on Jan. 27.
EFY Race Director Jeff Decker speaks at the check presentation at West Side Transport on Jan. 27.(West Side Transport)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - West Side Transport, Inc. selected the Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer to receive this year’s Convoy for a Cure grant award.

The company presented a $10,000 check to Especially for You on Wednesday at their company headquarters in Cedar Rapids.

The Convoy for a Cure grant comes from the funds raised by the company’s colorful, 53-foot semi-trailer that travels across the country raising cancer awareness.

“We decided we could make a difference by putting this eye-catching truck out on the road and then using the funds it generates along the way to support a local charity of our choice each year,” West Side Transport Director of Driver Services Sue Smith said in a release. “This year, we felt EFY was so deserving because the funds raised through the EFY Race stay local and provide access to screening and diagnostic services for not only breast cancer, but gynecological cancers, as well.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $12 gift turned into a more than $3,000 dollar blessing for one local Hy-Vee employee.
The $12 impact: Cedar Rapids man pays it forward following heartfelt gesture
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
Five Finger Death Punch coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair
Iowa House passes resolution to end abortion rights

Latest News

Prescription medicine (file photo)
Cedar Rapids doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case
Snowy Cedar Rapids sent into TV9 from a viewer.
With more snow on the way, here’s a look at snowfall so far this season
COVID-19 vaccine is in high demand in Georgia and elsewhere.
Do Covid-19 Vaccines have to be put in arms?
The driver, identified as 24-year-old Corydon Strickell, was arrested after a 30 minute police...
Anamosa man arrested after 30 minute police chase