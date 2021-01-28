Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer receives $10,000 grant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - West Side Transport, Inc. selected the Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer to receive this year’s Convoy for a Cure grant award.

The company presented a $10,000 check to Especially for You on Wednesday at their company headquarters in Cedar Rapids.

The Convoy for a Cure grant comes from the funds raised by the company’s colorful, 53-foot semi-trailer that travels across the country raising cancer awareness.

“We decided we could make a difference by putting this eye-catching truck out on the road and then using the funds it generates along the way to support a local charity of our choice each year,” West Side Transport Director of Driver Services Sue Smith said in a release. “This year, we felt EFY was so deserving because the funds raised through the EFY Race stay local and provide access to screening and diagnostic services for not only breast cancer, but gynecological cancers, as well.”

