Advertisement

Dubuque County supervisors allocate additional funds to general assistance program

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Resources Unite is the non-profit organization the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors uses to administer its rent, utility and burial expenses relief program.

At the start of the year, Josh Jasper, executive director of Resources Unite, reached out to the supervisors to ask for additional funds. The program only had around $3,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

“We have experienced, as a program, a significant increase for requests, specifically around assistance for rent, utility, and burial,” Jasper explained. “Sadly, there has been a significant number of individuals and families that have needed help with burial assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19 within our community.”

For that reason, the supervisors decided to allocate an additional $38,000 to the program over the next 90 days. The non-profit will begin seeing that money come in on Friday.

Jasper said that money is supposed to last all the way through the end of the fiscal year, but considering the need he has seen thus far, it might be complicated.

“What a lot of people have been experiencing is not only a loss in job because of COVID-19, but a reduction in hours,” he said. “So people that have never needed support before, folks that we have never seen as a resource center are now coming in for the very first time asking for help.”

If they start getting close to running out of funds, Jasper said he would have to reconvene with the Board of Supervisors to figure out the next steps.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
A $12 gift turned into a more than $3,000 dollar blessing for one local Hy-Vee employee.
The $12 impact: Cedar Rapids man pays it forward following heartfelt gesture
Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
Five Finger Death Punch coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI asking for help identifying woman linked to child sexual exploitation case

Latest News

In a criminal complaint, officials said 30-year-old Evelyn Chinchilla spit on two victims after...
Iowa City woman faces assault charges following face mask dispute
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Cascade Police are asking for help with a scam...
Dubuque County law enforcement asking for help with scam investigation
The Des Moines man facing charges for the Capitol riot is no longer listed as an inmate in the...
Doug Jensen no longer listed as Polk County inmate
The Iowa National Guard said three members are quarantining in Washington D.C. after reporting...
Three Iowa National Guard members quarantining in D.C. after reporting COVID-19 symptoms
The Iowa National Guard said three members are quarantining in Washington D.C. after reporting...
Three Iowa National Guard members in quarantine in Washington DC