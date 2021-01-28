Dubuque County supervisors allocate additional funds to general assistance program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Resources Unite is the non-profit organization the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors uses to administer its rent, utility and burial expenses relief program.

At the start of the year, Josh Jasper, executive director of Resources Unite, reached out to the supervisors to ask for additional funds. The program only had around $3,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

“We have experienced, as a program, a significant increase for requests, specifically around assistance for rent, utility, and burial,” Jasper explained. “Sadly, there has been a significant number of individuals and families that have needed help with burial assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19 within our community.”

For that reason, the supervisors decided to allocate an additional $38,000 to the program over the next 90 days. The non-profit will begin seeing that money come in on Friday.

Jasper said that money is supposed to last all the way through the end of the fiscal year, but considering the need he has seen thus far, it might be complicated.

“What a lot of people have been experiencing is not only a loss in job because of COVID-19, but a reduction in hours,” he said. “So people that have never needed support before, folks that we have never seen as a resource center are now coming in for the very first time asking for help.”

If they start getting close to running out of funds, Jasper said he would have to reconvene with the Board of Supervisors to figure out the next steps.

