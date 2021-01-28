Dubuque County preparing to begin Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County Public Health and local healthcare providers are finalizing preparations to begin Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations.

County leaders say they’re following guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health for Phase 1B, which includes residents 65 and older, as well as specific high-risk populations.

In a news release, officials said vaccines are in short supply meaning not everyone in Phase 1B will be able to get the vaccine right away.

Healthcare providers will contact people 65 and over when vaccines are available to schedule an appointment. These messages may come through phone, text, email or a letter.

Reynolds outlined Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan. (KCRG)

People are asked to wait for this communication and to not contact their healthcare provider first.

“It’s critical that residents understand there are no waiting lists for vaccinations and contacting healthcare providers and public health to request a vaccination only ties up staff from other essential tasks,” said Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert. “Please be patient and watch for that communication from your provider and then schedule an appointment as directed by your provider.”

Officials estimate there are more than 18,000 residents in the county age 65 and over, but the county’s vaccine allocations average fewer than 1,000 per week. Officials did not say whether they expect that number to increase following Gov. Reynolds’ announcement that the federal government is increasing state vaccine allocations.

Appointments will be required for all COVID-19 vaccinations. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Dubuque County residents can call 563-556-6200 or go to the county’s website for more information.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.