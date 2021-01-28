Advertisement

Do Covid-19 Vaccines have to be put in arms?

COVID-19 vaccine is in high demand in Georgia and elsewhere.
COVID-19 vaccine is in high demand in Georgia and elsewhere.(WRDW)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: Can the vaccines be administered in the upper thigh in addition to the upper arm?

Source: Linn County Public Health

Answer: Yes, you can get the vaccine in the upper thigh, according to Linn County Public Health.

Linn County Public Health said the instructions for both approved COVID-19 vaccines are to administer the vaccine in the deltoid muscle (upper arm). And to ensure the vaccine’s efficacy, the upper arm should be the first consideration for the injection site.

But, if there is a medical issue that would make a less desirable route, a medical provider may consider another site to administer the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $12 gift turned into a more than $3,000 dollar blessing for one local Hy-Vee employee.
The $12 impact: Cedar Rapids man pays it forward following heartfelt gesture
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
Five Finger Death Punch coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair
Iowa House passes resolution to end abortion rights

Latest News

Wealthy Canadian couple pose as motel workers in the indigenous community to get the COVID-19...
Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line
Wealthy Canadian couple pose as motel workers in the indigenous community to get the COVID-19...
Wealthy Canadian couple accused of sneaking vaccine
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says
A team of health experts under the WHO ended their two-week quarantine in Wuhan, China, and...
WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study