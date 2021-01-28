Do Covid-19 Vaccines have to be put in arms?

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: Can the vaccines be administered in the upper thigh in addition to the upper arm?

Source: Linn County Public Health

Answer: Yes, you can get the vaccine in the upper thigh, according to Linn County Public Health.

Linn County Public Health said the instructions for both approved COVID-19 vaccines are to administer the vaccine in the deltoid muscle (upper arm). And to ensure the vaccine’s efficacy, the upper arm should be the first consideration for the injection site.

But, if there is a medical issue that would make a less desirable route, a medical provider may consider another site to administer the vaccine.

