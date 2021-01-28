Cold and clear today, next system hits this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cold and clear day with highs generally into the teens to lower 20s. Looking ahead to tomorrow, clouds will start building up again in advance of our next system for the weekend. Start looking for precipitation as early as Saturday afternoon, which looks to last into Sunday morning. This system continues to carry a potential for snow accumulation and a lot of wind, which will make road conditions quite nasty, especially considering how much snow we already have on the ground. While it’s still a bit early to project snow ranges, significant ice and snow accumulation could very well occur in our area and we’ll be watching it carefully. After this, our weather is quiet for a few days, then the next system moves into the Midwest by the middle of next week.

