Clouds push in tonight ahead of our next system

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a cold start to the day, highs this afternoon will be near 20 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Cloud cover will increase overnight tonight, temperatures drop into the lower teens near midnight before they start rising again. Mostly cloudy skies for Friday and highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 20s.

Our next system looks to push in as early as Saturday afternoon. This will bring the chance of a wintry mix across eastern Iowa at first before transitioning into snow and will last into Sunday morning. Ice and snow accumulations are likely with this system and could make for some poor road conditions. We are keeping a close eye on this, so make sure to keep coming back for updates on snowfall amounts.

Highs will be in the 30s this weekend and next week will have a quiet start before another system moves in mid-week.

