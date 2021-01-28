Cedar County to get weekly increase in COVID vaccine doses

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -While Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state of Iowa is getting more doses of the vaccine, some counties will still get a very small allotment, including Cedar County.

The Cedar County Health Department says they currently get 100 doses per week, but they recently announced they will be getting an increase; they just don’t know how much or when.

“The demand is much higher than the supply which makes it very difficult to be able to move forward,” said Jamie Walker, Cedar County Public Health Director. “People are angry when they call in and everyone has a story and everybody is important in our eyes. everybody in Cedar County matters. But the problem is, is that we’re struggling to be able to communicate that to people and have them understand what kind of situation we’re in.”

Cedar County says they are being overwhelmed by phone calls, forcing dozens of extra hours of work for staff.

In Louisa County, their Health Department posted on Facebook they too are only getting 100 doses a week.

