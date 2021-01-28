Advertisement

Cedar County receiving only 100 doses per week as phase 1B begins February 1

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
IOWA (KWQC) - As Iowa moves to vaccination phase 1B beginning February 1, some more rural areas like Cedar County will still be finishing phase 1A, making the vaccine supply even more scarce for everyone eligible.

“Our first allocation for phase 1B in Cedar County was 100 doses and we have thousands of people who qualify in Cedar County for phase 1B,” says Jamie Walker, Director of Cedar County Public Health.

At 100 doses per week, Cedar County Public Health says it will take months to get thousands of eligible residents vaccinated.

They say they’re being told the county’s allocation will increase but don’t know how much, which causes frustration.

“We’re still moving forward with 1B and getting our allocations out as quickly as we can, but it’s almost like a hurry up and wait,” says Walker.

Cedar County isn’t alone. In a Facebook post, Louisa County Public Health said they’re also getting only a hundred doses a week.

“People are angry when they call in and everyone has a story and everybody is important in our eyes. Everybody in Cedar County matters. But the problem is is that we’re struggling to be able to communicate that to people and have them understand what kind of situation we’re in,” Walker says.

They say they are putting in over fifty hours of employee work per day just responding to phone calls about distribution which is overwhelming staff.

“It’s all hands on deck right now even with everybody pitching in and it’s making it very difficult to keep out heads above water right now just responding to those phone calls. Everybody in our county matters to us. We want to get every single person the vaccine, but we just need to be patient and wait until we have enough allocation to get that into everybody’s arms.

Cedar County Public Health asks that you do not call about distribution questions. Instead they ask that you watch for updates on their website and Facebook page.

