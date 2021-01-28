Anamosa man arrested after 30 minute police chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police in Cedar Rapids on a 30-minute chase.

In a news release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to stop a white Pontiac Montana van for erratic driving in the area of 34th Street and Iowa Avenue SE at around 1:45 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle stopped, but then took off as soon as the deputy got out of his car.

The deputy pursued the vehicle as it headed toward Mount Vernon at speeds that, at times, exceeded 100 mph.

Officials said tire deflation devices were used successfully twice during the pursuit. The drive eventually stopped at Secrist Road and Cory Road.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Corydon Strickell, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic offenses.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the van involved in the chase sustained significant damage due to driving on flattened tires. However, there were no injuries reported.

