Advertisement

Wisconsin pharmacist charged in COVID-19 vaccine case to plead guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Wisconsin pharmacist accused of trying to spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine has agreed to plead guilty in federal court.

Forty-six-year-old Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, is charged with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine on each count. Police arrested Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, a Milwaukee suburb.

The vials contained enough vaccine to inoculate more than 500 people. Jason Baltz, Brandenburg’s attorney, declined to comment Tuesday to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic
First Alert Forecast
Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening
Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on...
‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
The Obama-era health care law covers more than 23 million people through a mix of subsidized...
Biden to reopen ‘Obamacare’ markets for COVID-19 relief
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State at Iowa men’s basketball game rescheduled for February 2
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo...
Russian parliament OKs New START nuclear treaty extension
State Auditor Rob Sand says he's looking into whether Governor Kim Reynolds gave COVID-19 tests...
Gov. Reynolds accused of giving COVID-19 tests to campaign donor instead of long-term care facilities