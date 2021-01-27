USDA temporarily suspends debt collections, foreclosures, other activities on certain farm loans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Debt collections, foreclosures and other activities on certain farm loans are now temporarily suspended.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture made the announcement Tuesday in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This includes the ‘Farm Storage Facility Loan’ and the ‘Direct Farm Loan programs.’

Other suspensions include debt offsets or wage garnishments and some evictions. The USDA is also extending deadlines for producers to respond to loan servicing actions.

“Not only is USDA suspending the pipeline of adverse actions that can lead to foreclosure and debt collection, we are also working with the Departments of Justice and Treasury to suspend any actions already referred to the applicable Agency,” Robert Bonnie, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary, said in a news release. “Additionally, we are evaluating ways to improve and address farm related debt with the intent to keep farmers on their farms earning living expenses, providing for emergency needs, and maintaining cash flow.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.