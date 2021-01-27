The $12 impact: Cedar Rapids man pays it forward following heartfelt gesture

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On any given day of the week, you can catch Peter Mbonabucha manning the register at the Oakland Road Hy-Vee, even under the mask with a smile and some conversation.

“I love working with people,” said Mbonabucha.

But what happened to Sam Hammes as he was grocery shopping after work one Friday is something he’d never forget.

“I didn’t have my wallet with me, and a coworker was kind enough to lend me money to get my groceries,” Hammes said. “And as I was checking out, the total came to about 12 dollars over what I had, hence the 12 dollar impact, and Peter out of the kindness of his heart came to the other side of the counter and he paid for the difference in my groceries.”

Inspired by this act of kindness, Hammes shared what happened on social media, and started a GoFundMe to pay it forward.

“I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out,” he said.

It brought in more than 3 thousand dollars - a community gesture of love presented to Peter during his shift Wednesday morning.

“Oh my goodness, I’m so surprised. I was not expecting to see this,” said Mbonabucha.

Mbonabucha says he was just doing his job, and acting on the kindness he himself has been shown before.

“It’s what I do on a daily basis when I’m here at work,” he said. “I know sometimes I run out of funds and I want to go buy something, and when I don’t have enough when I’m short somebody covers it. Someone that I don’t know, and why would I not to do that for some else. That’s why I do this,” he said.

Hammes says it was a life changing interaction, and hopes it can show people we have more in common than we think.

“The biggest thing is we live in a world right now, where there’s a lot of divisiveness, and if a complete stranger can pay for my groceries and complete strangers can donate back to a cause that they feel strongly about, I think people can put aside their differences,” said Hammes.“I can guarantee you the impact it had on me and my thought and my outlook on things is much greater than he realizes. I hope it inspires people to do good things for people they don’t know.”

Mbonabucha says he doesn’t know how he’ll use the money, but says it will impact his life.

“This, it will do big things that you can’t imagine in my life,” he said.

However, he says he doesn’t plan to do anything differently, just do the best for his customers and bring some joy to their lives.

“I’m only coming to one cashier from now on, so he’s my guy,” said Hammes.

Anyone who wants to give to this effort can still donate through Hammes’ GoFundMe. 100% of the proceeds will go to Mbonabucha.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.