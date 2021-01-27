Advertisement

Suspect in fatal Sioux City shooting pleads not guilty

Christopher Morales
Christopher Morales(Sioux City Police Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -One of three suspects in a fatal shooting at a New Year’s party in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Morales, of Sioux City, also pleaded not guilty Monday to armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He and two others are accused of forcing someone into a home where the party was occurring and then firing 27 shots into the house.

Eighteen-year-old Mia Kritis was killed and three others were injured.

Police say they believe they have arrested everyone involved in the shooting but they are still trying to determine how the suspects got their weapons.

