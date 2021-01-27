Advertisement

State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - State Auditor Rob Sand says he’s looking into whether Governor Kim Reynolds gave COVID-19 tests to a big campaign donor instead of long-term care facilities that needed them.

According to the auditor, public record emails show the governor fast-tracked COVID-19 tests for GMT Corporation, a machine parts manufacturer in Waverly.

Left-leaning political blog “Bleeding Heartland” said it obtained the emails from May.

The Bremer County Health Department, where GMT is located, said it asked for tests for long term care facilities and essential workers weeks before GMT’s request, but it didn’t get a response.

“We need to make sure that public resources are put to their most effective and most productive use, and if you have resources that are, in fact, getting sent out for political resources rather than to most effectively mitigate the pandemic, then that’s a problem,” State Auditor Rob Sand said.

The office of the governor released a statement on the new investigation, saying:

“At a time when COVID-19 testing was scarce, our teams worked around the clock to get testing to long-term care facilities, food processing facilities, and companies critical to the supply chain.”

See the story on KCCI’s website.

