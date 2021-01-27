Quiet day today, temperatures fall below zero tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon as highs will in the upper teens and low 20s for a quiet day ahead.

Clear and calm conditions tonight will allow temperatures to drop quickly. Sub-zero lows are likely especially with the snowpack present across the area. Winds should stay light, but wind chills could be a few degrees colder.

Lots of sunshine in store for tomorrow with highs in the upper teens.

Our quiet weather comes to an end this weekend with our next system moving through. Right now, it looks like we could see a wintry mix at first on Saturday before precipitation changes to snow. There is the potential of accumulating snow, but it is still too far out for any specifics regarding this event. Keep coming back for updates!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.