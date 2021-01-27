Advertisement

Much quieter weather today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet day overall with a cloudy start giving way to clearing sky later on. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs around 20. Tonight, a high pressure system will sit squarely on our area, leading to clear and calm conditions. Given our extensive snowpack across Iowa, we are still expecting widespread below zero lows. Due to little or no wind, wind chill won’t be much of a factor. Our next system arrives in eastern Iowa on Saturday which may lead to a mix of a bunch of different things occurring. Anywhere from sleet to freezing rain to snow (or all of those) look likely later Saturday into Saturday night. At this distance it’s tough to pin down any sort of specifics aside from an increasing potential of precipitation. We’ll keep an eye on things as they develop and push our way.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic
First Alert Forecast
Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening
Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on...
‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Colder air invades
Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast