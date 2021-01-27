Much quieter weather today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet day overall with a cloudy start giving way to clearing sky later on. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs around 20. Tonight, a high pressure system will sit squarely on our area, leading to clear and calm conditions. Given our extensive snowpack across Iowa, we are still expecting widespread below zero lows. Due to little or no wind, wind chill won’t be much of a factor. Our next system arrives in eastern Iowa on Saturday which may lead to a mix of a bunch of different things occurring. Anywhere from sleet to freezing rain to snow (or all of those) look likely later Saturday into Saturday night. At this distance it’s tough to pin down any sort of specifics aside from an increasing potential of precipitation. We’ll keep an eye on things as they develop and push our way.

