Michigan State at Iowa men’s basketball game rescheduled for February 2

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference announced the Iowa versus Michigan State men’s basketball game is back on.

The game was originally scheduled for January 14th, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Michigan State Spartans will travel to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on February 2.

The game time will be announced at a later date, and will be televised on FS1.

The Hawkeyes will also travel to play the Spartans in East Lansing on February 13 at 1:30 p.m. on FOX.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.