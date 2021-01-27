Advertisement

Michigan State at Iowa men’s basketball game rescheduled for February 2

Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference announced the Iowa versus Michigan State men’s basketball game is back on.

The game was originally scheduled for January 14th, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Michigan State Spartans will travel to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on February 2.

The game time will be announced at a later date, and will be televised on FS1.

The Hawkeyes will also travel to play the Spartans in East Lansing on February 13 at 1:30 p.m. on FOX.

