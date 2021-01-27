Maggie Mcquillen gives back to the community that saved her life

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Life can change in a blink of an eye and Anamosa four-sport star athlete Maggie McQuillen knows all about that. McQuillen suffered severe head trauma after her car was pinned underneath a semi last March.

Since the accident Maggie has worked her tail off in therapy to help regain the life she once had.

Through her Moving for Maggie campaign, the McQuillens raised over 21 thousand dollars through sweatshirts, t-shirts and merchandise sales. She could of used that money for medical bills or even college, but instead decided to give that money the people who helped save her life. Giving $10,000 to the Anamosa Fire department and another $10,000 to the Anamosa area ambulance.

