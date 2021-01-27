Advertisement

Maggie McQuillen gives back to the community that saved her life

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Life can change in a blink of an eye and Anamosa four-sport star athlete Maggie McQuillen knows all about that. McQuillen suffered severe head trauma after her car was pinned underneath a semi last March.

Since the accident Maggie has worked her tail off in therapy to help regain the life she once had.

Through her Moving for Maggie campaign, the McQuillens raised over 21 thousand dollars through sweatshirts, t-shirts and merchandise sales. She could of used that money for medical bills or even college, but instead decided to give that money the people who helped save her life. Giving $10,000 to the Anamosa Fire department and another $10,000 to the Anamosa area ambulance.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic
First Alert Forecast
Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening
Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on...
‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton

Latest News

Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State at Iowa men’s basketball game rescheduled for February 2
Dace Richardson thanks community for support during cancer treatment
Dace Richardson thanks Hawkeye fans for support
Former Hawkeye Dace Richardson thanks community for support during cancer treatment
Anamosa's Msggie McQuillen gives back to the community that saved her
Maggie Mcquillen gives back to the community that saved her life