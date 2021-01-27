Advertisement

Kraft giving away limited-edition mac & cheese for Valentine’s Day

Cheesy and pink
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.(Source: Kraft Mac & Cheese)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WXIX/Gray News) - There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying “you’re the mac to my cheese” with candy-flavored pink Kraft Mac & Cheese.

According to a press release, the Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is made with the same cheesy flavor but includes a candy flavor packet, which turns the dish pink and adds hints of sweet candy flavor.

“Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things,” Kraft said.

You can enter a contest and be one of 1,000 people to receive a Candy Mac & Cheese kit.

They’ll be delivered by February 14.

Enter to win here.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

