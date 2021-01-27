Iowa to receive increased vaccine allocation starting next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The federal government is increasing the vaccine allocations to states by 16 percent over the next three weeks starting next week.

In her Wednesday press conference, Gov. Reynolds said the increase means Iowa will receive an additional 6,300 doses.

Last week, Reynolds said the state was receiving 19,500 doses a week. This increase means Iowa should be receiving 25,800 vaccine doses a week.

Additionally, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to receive Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in February. This new vaccine is a single dose vaccine. The Emergency Use Authorization will come as Iowa moves to Phase 1B of its vaccination plan.

However, Gov. Reynolds said even with the changes coming to the vaccine supply, Iowans should remain patient as supply will remain limited for some time.

Reynolds said more than 200,000 vaccines have been administered in the state since vaccine shipments began arriving in the state.

Reynolds also announced that the first dose of the vaccine has already been administered in nearly every long-term care facility in Iowa. The first phase of vaccines for residents and staff at these facilities is expected to conclude this week, and some facilities have already begun the second phase with a third phase to follow.

To help keep track of the vaccination process in Iowa, an update is expected to come to the state’s coronavirus website later this week.

The update will add a vaccine dashboard with information about doses administered and an interactive map displaying vaccine providers.

Reynolds said the map will display a list of vaccine providers by county, so Iowans can click to connect to the provider’s website to schedule an appointment to get more information.

