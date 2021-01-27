Advertisement

In GameStop saga unfolding on Wall Street, 2 Goliaths fall

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds are bowing out of their short positions on the money-losing video game retailer. Citron Research’s Andrew Left said in a video posted on YouTube that his company is going to become more judicious in shorting stocks. Melvin Capital is also exiting GameStop, with manager Gabe Plotkin telling CNBC that the hedge fund was taking a significant loss. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - In the David and Goliath saga that has been captivating and confusing Wall Street recently, Goliath has fallen. Two Goliaths, actually.

A pair of professional investment firms that placed big bets that money-losing video game retailer GameStop’s stock will crash have largely abandoned their positions.

The victors: an army of smaller investors who have been rallying online to support GameStop’s stock and beat back the professionals.

GameStop is based in the Dallas suburb of Grape Vine. One of the major investors to surrender, Citron Research, acknowledged Wednesday that it unwound the majority of its bet that GameStop stock would fall.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic
Harold Arthur Duncan, 89.
Man serving time for first-degree murder likely dies from COVID-19
An Iowa State Patrol vehicle shows signs of a collision along Interstate 80 in Des Moines.
State trooper hurt in collision, several plows struck by vehicles during storm

Latest News

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
In duel with small investors over GameStop, big funds blink
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind....
Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions
A man carries his weapon during a second amendment gun rally at Utah State Capitol on Feb. 8,...
States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit