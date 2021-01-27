Five Finger Death Punch coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced Five Finger Death Punch is coming to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series on August 20.

The band will take the stage at 8 p.m. on August 20.

“Described by the music industry as “not your grandmother’s band,” they are one of the most successful groove metal bands and a staple of the Billboard charts since their formation in 2005. Taking their name from the cult martial arts film “Five Fingers of Death,” the group’s titanic riffs and darkly skewed lyrics deliver a brand of vintage thrash and blazing metal as powerful as their name,” fair organizers said in a news release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Iowa State Fair’s website.

The Iowa State Fair previously announced Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, The Beach Boys, Styx, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban will also perform.

