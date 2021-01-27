Advertisement

FBI asking for help identifying woman linked to child sexual exploitation case

The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying an unknown woman who they say may have information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives.

Photos and information about the person, known only as Jane Doe 43, can also be found on the FBI’s website.

The FBI describes Jane Doe 43 as a White female with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age.

Officials said Jane Doe 43 was seen in a video likely from October 2019 in which she is seen with a child and is heard speaking English.

Submit tips online here, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed in this case and the unidentified person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

