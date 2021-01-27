Advertisement

Eight more COVID-19 deaths, 1,104 cases reported in Iowa Wednesday

Iowa has now reached 4,500 COVID-19 related deaths.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday an additional eight COVID-19 related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. there are 4,500 total COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa since the pandemic began.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,103 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 397 of the reported deaths.

An additional 1,104 COVID-19 cases were reported over the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 315,170.

A total of 277,830 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 408 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 76 people having been admitted over the last 24 hours. There are 81 patients in the ICU and 37 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,758 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,455,742 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 29.4 percent.

