Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in elderly scam

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Cascade Police Department are looking asking for the public’s help in a scam investigation.

According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, scammers recently contacted a victim by phone and claimed to need money to get a grandchild out of legal trouble.

Authorities say the scammers arranged for an accomplice to pick up cash from the victim’s home.

Police are looking for a white or silver Audi SUV seen near Cascade High School between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle pictured below, or has any information, is asked to contact Investigator Amanda Potter at 563-587-3865 at the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

