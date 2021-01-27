Dipping Below Zero

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight the temperature goes subzero. A clear sky, light wind, and fresh snow on the ground give us the perfect cooling conditions. After sunshine on Thursday, clouds move back in for Friday as a storm moves from the Plains toward the upper Midwest. A wintry mix is likely to develop on Saturday with accumulating snow to follow. Keep up to date on the latest forecast for the weekend.

