Dickey wins Iowa Senate race, replaces Miller-Meeks in statehouse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Republican candidate in the special election to replace newly-elected Rep. Marionette Miller-Meeks’ seat in the Iowa Senate has won, according to officials.

In the Tuesday vote for Iowa Senate District 41, Republican Adrian Dickey received 5,040 votes, or 55.3%, to Democrat Mary Stewart’s 4,074 votes, or 44.7%.

Dickey’s victory does not change the balance of power in the Iowa Senate, filling the seat vacated by fellow Republican Miller-Meeks after she won the U.S. House seat in Iowa’s second congressional district.

