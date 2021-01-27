Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Citizens’ Review Board moves closer to a vote

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids City Council voted unanimously to push forward an ordinance to create an independent Citizen Review Board for Community Law Enforcement on Tuesday.

This proposal comes after months of collaborating with racial justice organizations and collecting community feedback.

“Creating a Citizen’s Review Board is a progressive step that will, I’m confident, help build more trust in our police department. And that will help prevent and solve crimes,” Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said.

The ordinance outlines who would make up the nine-member board, including having a minimum of five members who are people of color, one must be an attorney, and three from organizations that advocate for racial justice. No police, current elected officials, or city employees can serve.

The Citizen Review Board can recommend discipline for police officer’s actions when investigating complaints of alleged officer misconduct, and will have access to investigative materials.

”They will receive a report from the Chief of police with the results of the professional standard investigation. And that’ll have the findings of fact and evidence and access to body camera footage,” Jennifer Pratt, the community development director for Cedar Rapids, said.

The National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement also gave input on the proposal. It’s an organization working to start oversight boards across the country. Director of Training and Education Cameron McEllhiney says this board, like the rest, is unique to suit Cedar Rapids

“It will begin the work of building relationships and creating trust in the communities where it may not currently exist,” McEllhiney said.

The ordinance will be read a second time at the council meeting on February 9. Presenters say they hope to adopt the ordinance in February, and start approving board members this summer.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic
First Alert Forecast
Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening
Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on...
‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State at Iowa men’s basketball game rescheduled for February 2
State Auditor Rob Sand says he's looking into whether Governor Kim Reynolds gave COVID-19 tests...
Gov. Reynolds accused of giving COVID-19 tests to campaign donor instead of long-term care facilities
In this booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in...
Wisconsin pharmacist charged in COVID-19 vaccine case to plead guilty
Republican candidate - Adrian Dickey - will replace Marionette Miller-Meeks in the Iowa Senate.
Republican Adrian Dickey wins special election for District 41