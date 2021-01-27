Advertisement

Cedar Falls police to enforce 48-hour parking ordinance starting Thursday

Cedar Falls Citycam 1/27.
Cedar Falls Citycam 1/27.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls Police Department will enforce a 48-hour parking ordinance starting at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

It comes after the heavy snowfall from Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The city said the ordinance is in place to allow plows and salt trucks to remove snow in all public right-of-ways.

Police will begin ticketing vehicles in violation of the ordinance, and vehicles that are not moved within 24 hours of being ticketed will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The city also has an ordinance that requires residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice after snowfall.

