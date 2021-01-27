Advertisement

CDC: In-person learning safe with precautions

Students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is possible for schools to safely reopen and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts have been stressing the importance of in-person learning for student development and access to essential services.

In one study, CDC researchers looked at schools in Wood County, Wisconsin, that opened last fall for in-person learning.

They found that COVID transmission was 37% lower in school than it was in the surrounding community.

Experts say that’s because of precautions the school took, like mandating masks and separating children into smaller groups.

They say their findings suggest students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic
Harold Arthur Duncan, 89.
Man serving time for first-degree murder likely dies from COVID-19
An Iowa State Patrol vehicle shows signs of a collision along Interstate 80 in Des Moines.
State trooper hurt in collision, several plows struck by vehicles during storm

Latest News

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
In duel with small investors over GameStop, big funds blink
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind....
Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions
A man carries his weapon during a second amendment gun rally at Utah State Capitol on Feb. 8,...
States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit