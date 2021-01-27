Advertisement

California man caught in Wyoming transporting meth to Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A California man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa.

Gabriel Mata-Becerra, 27, from Hayward, California, pleaded guilty to distributing meth on September 17, 2020.

Officials said Mata-Becerra admitted, at the hearing, to having an agreement with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from March 2019 to May 219.

In April 2019, police in Wyoming seized about 10 pounds of ice methamphetamine from inside a speaker box in the trunk of Mata-Becerra’s car during a traffic stop.

Mata-Becerra admitted to police that he acquired the meth in California and was taking it to Hawarden, Iowa to deliver it to another person.

In federal court in Sioux City, Iowa, Mata-Becerra was sentenced to 51 months in prison and an additional three-year term of supervised release.

