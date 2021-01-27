Black Hawk County Supervisors vote against filling epidemiologist position

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one eastern Iowa County voted to cut its public health budget.

Black Hawk County Supervisors decided they didn’t need a second epidemiologist position and took the $99,000 that was budgeted to fill the position.

“I can never understand voting to cut an epidemiologist in the middle of the biggest global health pandemic,” Supervisor Chris Schwartz said.

Schwartz was one of two supervisors opposed to cutting the funding. He said the health department had been looking to fill this position for months and could position the county to federal Public Health accreditation.

“If they were to become certified, it would open up a whole new realm of possibilities for federal funding,” Schwartz said.

Tuesday was the first of three votes to remove the money from the budget. It was a move Supervisor Tom Little said made sense.

“We currently have one staffed and another individual that was in that position but moved into a different role,” Little said. “In a pinch, we would have two of them.”

Schwartz said the Supervisors don’t have the power to dictate staffing at the health department.

