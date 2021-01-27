Advertisement

3 charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Kobe Schubert is wanted in a shots-fired incident in Muscatine.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been charged in connection with a gunfire incident in Muscatine earlier this month.

On Jan. 10, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street and found bullets had struck two vehicles. No one was inside the vehicles at the time, and no injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, police arrested two of the three people charged in the investigation. Ronald Lee Johnson, 50, and Dalton Lee Johnson, 18, both of Muscatine, are charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony.

A third suspect, 20-year-old Kobe Ray Schubert, is charged with going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.

He is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922, extension 608. If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not try to approach him.

