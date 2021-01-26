With limited vaccine, Iowa is vaccinating people in phases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: Please clarify 1A,1B,1C levels for vaccinations. And how will we find out when it is available for our level?

Source: Conversations with local public health departments

Answer: Iowa is distributing the vaccine in phases because it has a very limited supply of doses. And these phases make sure those who are most at risk from the virus are protected first.

Each state can determine, by itself, which groups it believes are most at-risk. So you can have a situation where Iowa is vaccinating people 65-years-old and older, while the age group in Alabama is people 75-years-old and older.

Here in Iowa, Phase 1A is made up of health care workers and people in Long-Term Care Facilities. Phase 1B is made up of Teachers, First Responders, government officials, people 65 years old or older Health inspectors, workers in congregate settings like in manufacturing or food processing, inmates and correctional officers.

Phase 1C is still being decided by the Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council, who makes a recommendation. That recommendation can then be adopted, declined, or modified by the Iowa Department of Public Health or the Governor.

