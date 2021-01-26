Test Iowa sites in Council Bluffs, Des Moines to remain closed Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state-operated Test Iowa sites located in Council Bluffs and Des Moines will remain closed Tuesday due to the heavy snowfall.

The three other state-operated Test Iowa sites, located in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo, will open at 10 a.m. as planned.

Those who had appointments canceled due to the weather can bring their QR code to any site during open hours to be tested.

See all locations and hours here.

