Test Iowa sites in Council Bluffs, Des Moines to remain closed Tuesday

Governor Reynolds announced Iowa will get another 360,000 coronavirus tests as part of a new...
Governor Reynolds announced Iowa will get another 360,000 coronavirus tests as part of a new contract with the Test Iowa program.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state-operated Test Iowa sites located in Council Bluffs and Des Moines will remain closed Tuesday due to the heavy snowfall.

The three other state-operated Test Iowa sites, located in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo, will open at 10 a.m. as planned.

Those who had appointments canceled due to the weather can bring their QR code to any site during open hours to be tested.

See all locations and hours here.

